State COVID-19 Expert Panel warns of rapid spurt of the pandemic in July-August

June 30, 2020

Karnataka Government to take action as per recommendations of the report

Likely to issue fresh lockdown guidelines on July 7 after the conclusion of SSLC exams

Educational Institutions in State not to re-open till September

Lockdown situation likely to prevail for six more months

Bengaluru: An Expert Committee of Karnataka has warned the State Government of a mega spurt in COVID-19 cases in the succeeding months of July and August.

The Committee, comprising Narayana Hrudayalaya Chairman Dr. Devi Shetty, Jayadeva Institute of Cardio Vascular Sciences and Research Director Dr. C. N. Manjunath and others, is said to have submitted a report to the Government on the likely grave COVID-19 situation in the State in July – August and the tough measures to be taken for combating the spread of the deadly pandemic.

As the State’s tally of Corona positive cases rose to 14,295 as on June 29, with the State recording 1,105 cases on Monday alone, the State Government is likely to announce stricter lockdown-like measures to regulate movement of people in the wake of a possible surge in cases.

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who is also Bengaluru’s COVID-19 In-charge Minister, said that strict measures will be announced mostly on July 7 after the SSLC exam which is scheduled to end on July 4. The Chief Minister may announce new guidelines to curb the pandemic, he added.

Asking the healthcare and frontline staff to be mentally prepared for battling the COVID-19 pandemic for the next six months, till the disease is controlled, he said that measures were in place to increase the number of beds in the designated hospitals in order to meet rising cases of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, as cases continue to spike across the State, the Government might reconsider its permission for Dine-in services at Hotels and Restaurants, inter-District movement and functioning of Markets and Malls and tighter regulations at public places such as parks, among other things.