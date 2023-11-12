Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji visits Sri Raghavendra Mutt in city 
News

Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji visits Sri Raghavendra Mutt in city 

November 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mantralaya Sri Raghavendraswamy Mutt head (Peetadhipati) Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji visited Nanjangud Raghavendra Mutt located on N.S. Road in Subbarayanakere here recently.

Addressing devotees on the occasion, Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji said he has visited the Raghavendra Mutt here to discuss plans regarding conduct of Raghavendra Swamy Utsava, Religious, Cultural and Social programmes as part of the 75th anniversary of the Mutt.

Pointing out that he is on a tour of Mysuru and Nanjangud to discuss the programmes, he said that as a lot of devotees come to Subbarayanakere Mutt,  measures will be taken for the development of the Mutt.

The Seer also released a Rama Nama Japa poster created jointly by Mysuru City and District Brahmin Association and Bengaluru’s Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Brahmana Mahasabha State Vice-Presidents D.T. Prakash and N. Srikanta Kumar, Hoysala Karnataka Sangha President K.R. Satyanarayan, community leaders Pushpa Iyengar, G. Ravi, Vikram Iyengar, Ajay Shastri, Kadakola Jagadish, Nagendra Babu, Latha Balakrishna, Suchendra, Chakrapani, Kishore and others were present.

