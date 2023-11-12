Onake Obavva was a great patriot: MLA Srivatsa

November 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa said that great patriots like Onake Obavva of Chitradurga should not be confined to caste and instead be remembered by the entire society for their bravery,courage and sacrifice for the nation.

He was speaking at Veerarani Onake Obavva Jayanti celebrations organised by the district administration and Kannada and Culture Department at Kiru Rangamandira in Kalamandira premises here yesterday.

Pointing out that the people remember Onake Obavva whenever they visit the famed Chitradurga Fort, Srivatsa said this is represents the respect that the people have for the great woman patriot who risked her life in defending the Fort of the then ruler of Chitradurga Madakari Nayaka.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda said that it is very important to celebrate Onake Obavva Jayanti as she was a brave Kannada woman who drove back Hyder Ali’s army when it invaded the Chitradurga fort. Celebrating her Jayanti will send a right message to the society, he added.

Additional DC Loknath in his address, said that Onake Obavva is a model to modern day woman. Noting that Obavva was a brave and patriotic woman known for her valour and daredevilry in safeguarding the Chitradurga Fort , he said that she was a great inspiration for women.

The city’s Basudev Somani college faculty Dr. T. Ramesh too spoke.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Onake Obavva on the occasion.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Somashekar, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Assistant Director M.D. Sudarshan,DSS leader Somaiah Maleyur, Kannada Kavalu Pade President Mohankumar Gowda, Mysuru Kannada Vedike President Balakrishna and others were present.

Though the Jayanti was celebrated by the District administration, there were hardly few people who attended the event, with most of the chairs remaining empty.

Upset over the presence of only a handful of people, DSS leader Somaiah Maleyur entered into an argument with the district administration for neglecting the event and failure to give wide publicity.

Stating that the Jayantis of great personalities should be celebrated by the entire society and not on caste or creed considerations, he maintained that it was an insult to the brave woman as only a handful of people were present.

Observing that the authorities should have brought at least students and hostel inmates for the event, he said that the empty chairs is an insult to Obavva.

Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Sudarshan, refuting the allegations, said that enough publicity was given for the event.

Pointing out that messages were sent across Whatsapp groups inviting them for the event, he said that the district administration had taken all measures to publicise the event. He further maintained that no one was neglected for the event and that there were no lapses on the part of the district administration in the organisation of the event.