Sulwadi Maramma Temple Poisoning Case: 3 advocates from Ponnampet file bail plea for prime accused

Chamarajanagar: Three advocates from Ponnampet, Virajpet taluk, Kodagu District, have filed the bail application and expressed their wish to appear in defence of the prime accused in Sulwadi Maramma Temple poisoning incident where over 17 people lost their lives and many people scarred for life.

The bail application was moved in favour of prime accused Salur Mutt Junior Pontiff 52-year-old Immadi Mahadevaswamy alias Devanna Buddhi at the Chamarajanagar District and Sessions Court yesterday by Advocates Appanna, H.U. Sudheesh and A.M. Lohit. They filed the bail application before the Judge J. Basavaraju.

Over 17 persons were killed and more than 120 fell ill after consuming prasadam laced with pesticide on Dec.14, 2018 at Maramma Temple in Sulwadi.

Hearing on Jan. 29

While submitting the bail application, the advocates appealed to the Judge to begin hearing immediately and the Judge consented and posted the hearing to 3 pm yesterday. But as the advocates did not appear before the Court, the hearing was adjourned to Jan. 29.

As the judicial custody of the four accused (Immadi Mahadevaswamy, Manager of the Temple Madesha, his wife Ambika and former employee of the Temple Doddaiah) will end on Jan. 29, the Police will produce them before the Court.

Interestingly, Advocates’ Associations of Chamarajanagar and Mysuru had decided not to appear for the accused in the court and the bail application moved by Kodagu advocates have raised brows. So far, only Immadi Mahadevaswamy has got three advocates to represent his case while the other accused have not managed to engage any advocates.

Chamarajanagar and Mysuru advocates feel that the accused had committed crime against humanity and had killed 17 persons to meet their selfish ends. President of Chamarajanagar District Advocates’ Association Ummathuru Indushekhar said that he would request the advocates from Kodagu to reconsider their decision.

“We, along with Advocates of Mysuru had decided not to appear for the accused. Now we learn that three advocates from Ponnampet have filed the bail plea. I would request them to reconsider their decision as it was a crime against humanity,” Indushekhar said.

