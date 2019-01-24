54 out of 139 borewells in KR Constituency contaminated

MLA Ramdas assures a borewell-free Constituency by supplying water from KRS, Kabini

Mysuru: Water from 54 public borewells out of 139 borewells in use at Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency have been declared as unfit for human consumption. In all, there are 187 borewells. Tests have revealed that bacteriological contents of the water were more than permissible limits.

Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), run by the Mysuru City Corporation, conducted a bacteriological water analysis of 139 borewells in the Constituency and the results show that water in at least 54 borewells was not potable.

According to VVWW engineers, water samples from 139 borewells were tested and it was decided to seal all the 54 borewells. As an alternative measure, water supply to the areas has been increased so that the residents do not face a water crisis, they said.

At a progress review meeting of the works taken up in KR Assembly Constituency, presided by MLA S.A. Ramdas in November last year, the office of Executive Engineer of VVWW had been directed to look into the complaints of drinking water supplied from borewells in the city that are not suitable for consumption.

The engineers were also directed to identify such water sources and test the samples before closing such points. Accordingly, the engineers had collected samples of water from 139 borewells in KR Constituency that were operational out of 187 total borewells in the Assembly Segment.

When tested at the exclusive laboratory of the water works at Yadavagiri, it had emerged that the water from 54 borewells was not potable. It had been summed up that excessive bacteriological contents were found in the water, thus forcing the authorities to stop water supply from such borewells.

Tests revealed that the contamination was the result of sewage water mixing with drinking water under the ground. As per standards, the E-Coli (Escherichia coli (E Coli) bacteria) element in the drinking water must be 0 for 100 MLD (million litres per day) but in some borewells, the E-Coli element was found to be 160. While the normal turbidity must be below 5 but in the borewells the turbidity level was found to be 15.5.

MLA reacts

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Krishnaraja MLA Ramdas said that following complaints of foul smell in borewell water, the test was ordered. “We suspected that the water was contaminated by a waste segregation unit in the area. We will soon find a solution to ensure clean drinking water to residents,” he said.

As an immediate solution, the residents have been advised not to use water from the 54 borewells. “We have spread awareness among the residents not to use the contaminated water and the borewells will be sealed soon. The water from the contaminated borewells can be used to supply water to nearby parks and gardens,” he said.

Steps will be taken to make Krishnaraja a borewell-free Constituency and to achieve this, water will be supplied from KRS and Kabini Dams, the MLA added.

