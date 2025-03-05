Summer Exhibition next at Dasara Expo Grounds: KEA Chairman

March 5, 2025

Mysuru: Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Ayub Khan said that preparations are on for organising 45-day Summer Exhibition at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in the city.

He was addressing the gathering after receiving felicitation from the office-bearers of Dasara Expo Sub-Committee, along with the Chairman of Cultural Sub-Committee Raghunath Raje Urs and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KEA K. Rudresh, at the valedictory of Dasara Exhibition 2024-25, at P. Kalingarao Gana Mantapa at Dasara Exhibition Grounds recently.

Ayub Khan said, under the concept of organising year- round exhibition, the 100-day Dasara expo, 50-day Gruha Shobhe and private exhibitions were successfully organised, attracting footfalls of over 20 lakh tourists.

The Dasara expo has turned into a major attraction at international-level like a celebratory event. In the coming days, the exhibition will be organised in Belagavi, Ballari and other parts of the State, he said.

The forthcoming Summer Exhibition shall be bringing shopping stalls, eateries, amusement park and cultural programmes.

