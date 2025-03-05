Dubare runs dry: River tourism, rafting and livelihoods hit hard
Dubare runs dry: River tourism, rafting and livelihoods hit hard

March 5, 2025

Madikeri: Dubare, Kodagu’s prized tourist hotspot, now looks deserted as the once-mighty Cauvery River has run dry. The rhythmic gush of water, the thrill of whitewater river rafting and the laughter of tourists have all vanished — leaving behind an eerie stillness.

With water levels plummeting due to the scorching March heat, rafting activities abruptly stopped on Monday, forcing hundreds of visitors to turn back disappointed. The once-bustling riverbanks, where boats danced over frothing rapids, now lie strewn with stranded rafts, baking under the relentless sun.

Dubare thrives when the Cauvery River flows. The sight of its shimmering waters, teeming with adventure-seekers, has long been the lifeblood of the region’s tourism. But now, the very pulse of this destination has weakened.

The drought has dealt a crippling blow — not just to visitors but also to the livelihoods of over 40 rafting operators, 80 boatmen and around 60 vendors selling food, fruit and drinks. Without tourists, their earnings have dwindled and uncertainty looms large over their future.

The situation isn’t unprecedented, with similar dry spells recorded in 2003, 2007 and 2015. However, those years saw rains within weeks, replenishing the river.

This time, the monsoon’s delay has worsened the crisis, raising alarm over water availability for people, livestock and even the region’s fragile ecosystem. If April and May remain dry, the River Cauvery could completely dry up, pushing Dubare into deeper distress.

River Cauvery’s once-thriving waters are now reduced to scattered pools amid exposed rocks, while parched forests echo with silence. As a precaution, forest department personnel have been deployed to prevent people from entering the remaining water pockets, ensuring conservation efforts are in place.

For now, Dubare waits — its riverbanks barren, its rafts idle and its people hoping for the skies to open up before it’s too late.

