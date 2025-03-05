JK Tyre revives 3.2-acre Lake atop Chamundi Hill under CSR initiative
News

JK Tyre revives 3.2-acre Lake atop Chamundi Hill under CSR initiative

March 5, 2025

Mysuru: JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, has rejuvenated and beautified 3.02-acre Hirekere Lake atop Chamundi Hill, Mysuru, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The project, undertaken in collaboration with the Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat and Myrada Kaveri Pradeshika Samsthe (MYKAPS), the Project Implementing Agency, has created a water storage capacity of 37,248 kilolitre, benefiting over 3,000 locals and temple visitors daily.

The initiative, which cost Rs. 91.45 lakh, aims to enhance water resource management and support community needs. The project began in January 2024 and was officially handed over to the Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat on Feb. 12, 2025, ensuring its future sustainability.

The valedictory event was attended by B.S. Dagar, Vice-President – IR & CSR (JK Tyre, New Delhi); V. Eswara Rao, Vice-President – Works (JK Tyre, Mysuru) and R. Jagadesh, Senior General Manager – HR (JK Tyre, Mysuru).

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri (now transferred) and other Government officials also attended the event, along with MYKAPS team, JK Tyre’s senior management and local welfare committee members.

JK Tyre, having three manufacturing plants and one state-of-the-art research and development centre in Metagalli and Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru, has reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility, emphasising that water conservation is a priority for the company.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching