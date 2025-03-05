JK Tyre revives 3.2-acre Lake atop Chamundi Hill under CSR initiative

March 5, 2025

Mysuru: JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, has rejuvenated and beautified 3.02-acre Hirekere Lake atop Chamundi Hill, Mysuru, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The project, undertaken in collaboration with the Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat and Myrada Kaveri Pradeshika Samsthe (MYKAPS), the Project Implementing Agency, has created a water storage capacity of 37,248 kilolitre, benefiting over 3,000 locals and temple visitors daily.

The initiative, which cost Rs. 91.45 lakh, aims to enhance water resource management and support community needs. The project began in January 2024 and was officially handed over to the Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat on Feb. 12, 2025, ensuring its future sustainability.

The valedictory event was attended by B.S. Dagar, Vice-President – IR & CSR (JK Tyre, New Delhi); V. Eswara Rao, Vice-President – Works (JK Tyre, Mysuru) and R. Jagadesh, Senior General Manager – HR (JK Tyre, Mysuru).

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri (now transferred) and other Government officials also attended the event, along with MYKAPS team, JK Tyre’s senior management and local welfare committee members.

JK Tyre, having three manufacturing plants and one state-of-the-art research and development centre in Metagalli and Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru, has reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility, emphasising that water conservation is a priority for the company.