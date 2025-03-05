End of an era for Mysuru’s twin theatres Sterling and Skyline

March 5, 2025

Mysuru: For decades, Sterling and Skyline theatres stood as landmarks of Mysuru’s cinematic culture, bringing Hollywood thrillers, Bollywood blockbusters and Kannada classics to eager audiences. But today, the twin theatres are fading into history.

Located in Vishweshwaranagar industrial area of Vidyaranyapuram, the two theatres are being demolished, their walls crumbling under the force of roaring earth-movers. Where once movie dialogues echoed and melodies filled the air, now there is only dust of fallen bricks.

A cinematic legacy

In an era before multiplexes and online streaming platforms, Sterling and Skyline ruled the silver screen. Sterling, which began operations in 1974, was followed by Skyline four years later.

These twin cinemas introduced Mysuru’s cinephiles to the thrill of Hollywood action, the magic of Bollywood and the best of Kannada cinema. Over time, they built a dedicated audience, with people from Mysuru and neighbouring districts flocking to watch movies in multiple languages. Even tourists often took a break from sightseeing to catch a film here.

Unlike most single-screen theatres of the time, Sterling and Skyline provided a ‘multiplex’ experience before multiplexes became the norm. Under one roof, audiences could choose between two screens, a concept ahead of its time.

Mumbai-Bengaluru model

Sterling was the larger of the two, featuring a 336-seat balcony, a 269-seat mini balcony and 200 second-class seats, all facing a grand 56×24-foot screen. Skyline, a smaller theatre on first floor, had a 34×15-foot screen with 198 first-class and 54 second-class seats.

Modelled after Mumbai’s Ganga-Jamuna and Bengaluru’s Blue Moon-Blue Diamond, these theatres were known for their advanced acoustics and cutting-edge sound systems — especially Sterling, which became the go-to place for English films.

Sterling and Skyline thrived at a time when going to the movies was a family affair, a ritual eagerly anticipated by audiences of all ages. Over the years, the theatres adapted to the changing times, upgrading with satellite screenings, push-back seats and even a second balcony.

However, despite these efforts, the rise of multiplexes, digital streaming and changing audience preferences marked the beginning of their decline.

Financial constraints

Financial constraints made running single-screen theatres increasingly unviable. Eventually, the screens went dark, and Sterling and Skyline ceased operations.

Now, their demolition signals the end of an era, as these once-iconic theatres join a long list of Mysuru’s lost cinema halls — including Olympia, Shantala, Ratna, Saraswathi and Ganesha — all of which have been torn down in recent years.

As the demolition unfolds, passersby pause to reminisce. For many, these theatres were more than just movie halls — they were woven into the fabric of their lives. Some recall the thrill of their first English film, others remember the excitement of a packed house on a Friday night.

The disappointment is visible on the faces of long-time patrons, who had once considered these theatres an inseparable part of Mysuru’s entertainment landscape.

But change is relentless. The land where Sterling and Skyline stood will likely give way to shopping complexes, malls, apartments or convention centres — another testament to the shifting tides of urban development. Though the buildings may disappear, the memories of Sterling and Skyline theatres will linger on, etched in the hearts of those who once sat in the darkened halls, mesmerised by the magic of cinema.