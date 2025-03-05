MUDA case: Snehamayi Krishna petitions HC Division Bench

March 5, 2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faces renewed legal scrutiny in the MUDA 50:50 site allotment case as RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna moved the Karnataka High Court Division Bench, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

The controversial case stems from the allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi in Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages by MUDA in exchange for her 3.16-acre land under survey number 464 at Kesare village.

Snehamayi Krishna, who originally lodged the complaint, had earlier petitioned the High Court to transfer the case from the State ombudsman Lokayukta to the CBI, alleging irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to Parvathi.

Krishna petitioned Single-Judge Bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna and told the Court that as Lokayukta came under the State administration, an impartial investigation cannot be expected as the Lokayukta is probing the land deals of the Chief Minister. However, in a relief to the Chief Minister, the Court dismissed the plea on Feb. 7, ruling that there was no evidence of bias or a flawed investigation by the Lokayukta.

Undeterred, Krishna has now escalated the matter by filing a fresh plea in the High Court Division Bench, reiterating the demand for a CBI probe.

A revision petition has also been filed, retaining the right to challenge the findings concerning the 14 sites in question.

This legal twist comes three weeks after the Karnataka Lokayukta gave Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others a clean chit in the MUDA site allocation case. The Lokayukta’s report deemed the allegations as civil, concluding that they did not warrant criminal proceedings.