Dead fish float in Kukkarahalli Lake

March 5, 2025

Mysuru: Dead fish were found floating in Kukkarahalli Lake this morning, a grim indication of rising pollution levels. Morning walkers spotted the lifeless fish, highlighting the deteriorating state of the Lake.

With summer heat intensifying, the Lake’s water levels are depleting rapidly. Adding to the crisis, untreated sewage and wastewater from nearby areas like Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) and Jayalakshmipuram flow into the Lake every hour, further degrading water quality.

Environmental activist S. Shylajesha blamed the University of Mysore, the Lake’s custodian, for failing to curb pollution. “Right now, the Lake holds a mix of freshwater and sewage, which is depleting oxygen levels and killing fish. When it rains, the Lake’s valve should be opened to flush out wastewater, but the University authorities never do this, leading to stagnation,” he told Star of Mysore.

He further alleged that the University prioritises its own needs over the Lake’s health. “Kukkarahalli Lake water is mainly used for irrigating gardens on campus, including the Vice-Chancellor’s Bungalow, residential quarters, guest houses and other accommodations. If the valve were opened when fresh rainwater enters, the Lake would retain clean water, allowing fish to thrive and attracting bird-life. But the University refuses to do so to maintain its water supply. Moreover, desilting is essential to retain freshwater, yet it hasn’t been done for years,” he added.