Hebbal Lake choked

March 5, 2025

Mysuru: Nine years after the Infosys Foundation invested heavily in rejuvenating the 54-acre Hebbal Lake on Mysuru’s outskirts, the once-thriving water body is now choking under the weight of sewage, industrial waste and rampant water hyacinth. Once a sanctuary for aquatic life and birds, including pelicans, Lake now shows no signs of either.

Untreated sewage and industrial effluents continue to flow unchecked, turning what was once a pristine Lake into a polluted swamp. Blackened sewage, animal waste, plastic bottles and chemical-laced water flow in daily through major inlets, slowly strangling the ecosystem.

In 2016, the Infosys Foundation, under the leadership of Dr. Sudha Murty, undertook an ambitious Rs. 105-crore restoration project as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The project aimed to block pollution-carrying industrial and commercial channels, set up a state-of-the-art Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and enhance the Lake with infrastructure such as walkways, fencing, lighting, waste management systems, drinking water facilities, parks, and tree cover.

Initially, Hebbal Lake’s maintenance was entrusted to Infosys Foundation. However, it was later handed over to Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC). Now, the Lake is being maintained by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

Pollution creeps back in

Despite the advanced STP, pollution persists. While several inlets are managed effectively, a major inlet continues to spew untreated sewage, plastic and animal waste into the Lake, reversing much of the progress made over the years.

Though a sewage treatment system exists, two Raja Kaluves — stormwater drains — remain directly connected to the Lake. One, within the Hootagalli CMC limits, carries industrial effluents, while another, in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits, carries untreated underground drainage (UGD) water from residential areas.

According to Kantharaju, a nearby resident, sewage flows unabated from Manchegowdanakoppal, Abhishek Circle, and the Hebbal and Hootagalli Industrial Areas.

“This place was once a haven for birds and morning walkers. Now, walkers constantly complain of the foul smell from the Lake. At times, the stench spreads beyond the Lake area, affecting nearby localities and making life difficult for residents,” he rued.

No bird population

Lankegowda, a resident of Manchegowdanakoppal and President of Vani Vilasa Housing Cooperative Society, expressed deep concern over the Lake’s deteriorating condition.

“Currently, water spreads across 36 acres of the Lake, but a significant portion is now covered by water hyacinth. Initially confined to Lake borders, the invasive weed has rapidly spread to the middle, signalling severe pollution,” he said and recalled how, after rejuvenation, hundreds of migratory birds visited the Lake for nearly five years, but now, they no longer come due to absence of aquatic life.

Water hyacinths thrive in polluted water, blocking sunlight and depleting oxygen levels. Their unchecked growth can devastate aquatic life, causing fish to suffocate and perish. This disrupts the food chain, leading to disappearance of birds that depended on the Lake for sustenance. Despite an ambitious rejuvenation project, Hebbal Lake is once again teetering on the brink of ecological collapse. Without immediate intervention, this water body risks becoming yet another casualty of unchecked urban pollution.

KIADB assures action

The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) currently maintains the Hebbal Lake. The bad state of the Lake has not come to our notice. We will take immediate action to free the Lake from water hyacinth. I will send engineers for a spot visit today and I will personally visit the Lake tomorrow to initiate corrective measures. Steps will be taken to block the sewage entry and also the entry of industrial waste. —Sushma, Development Officer, KIADB