September 9, 2020

Sundaramma (81), wife of late Y.S. Jayakanth, Proprietor of Prabha Stores on Bazaar Street, passed away on Monday evening at a private hospital in Mysuru following a heart attack.

She leaves behind three sons and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Muktidhama in Vijayanagar in Mysuru, according to sources.