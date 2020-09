September 9, 2020

Ningamma Javaregowda (78), wife of Patel Javaregowda, former Chairman of Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board and a resident of Badagalahundi village, Jayapura hobli in the taluk, passed away yesterday at her residence.

She leaves behind two daughters and two sons. Last rites were formed at the family’s farm in the village this afternoon.