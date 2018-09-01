Support pours in for Kodagu Sports Star

Kushalnagar: Tashma Muthappa, an International-level Throwball player who was living in a flood relief camp along with her family has now been rehabilitated. She, along with her parents, will move to a rented accommodation in Madikeri on Monday. Also, Kodagu District Minister S.R. Mahesh has promised her a government job.

It may be recalled that Star of Mysore had published a report on Aug. 30 under the title “Floods shatter sports star’s life in Kodagu.” The report had highlighted the plight of Tashma, who brought laurels to Karnataka and India by winning national and international tournaments. First she was forced to give up her sporting career and take up a data entry job to support her family and second, her house was destroyed in floods and landslides.

Tashma’s house, built just one-and-a-half-years back in Second Monnangeri at Madikeri was washed away and all her medals, certificates and hard-earned money were lost. 23-year-old Tashma was to get married in December but now her wedding has been postponed to April next year as the jewellery worth Rs. 3.5 lakh too were swept away.

Following the publication of the report that was widely shared in social media, help started pouring in to Tashma and her family. They will move to a fully-furnished house at Kannika Layout near Madikeri Race Course Road on Sept. 3. Singapore Kodava Samaja has sponsored Rs. 50,000 to be paid as advance to the house and has also sponsored the monthly rent of Rs. 10,000 for one year.

The Singapore Art of Living team has sponsored utensils, food, fuel and other requirements to the family and Chandrashekar and friends have volunteered to look after the day-to-day needs of the family till it can sustain on its own.

Meeting Tashma, Kodagu District Minister S.R. Mahesh has assured her that he will secure her a government job.