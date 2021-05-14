Surge in Covid cases in rural areas causing concern: Siddu

May 14, 2021

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddharamaiah on Thursday said the second COVID wave is spreading at faster rate in rural areas and this is causing great concern.

In a series of tweets, he said that this is a very dangerous trend. Experts have observed that more than 55 percent of the cases in our State are being reported from rural areas against just 30 percent last month.

He said that the miserable state of rural health infrastructure was exposed in the first wave only. Yet, the Government failed to improve the situation. It is unfortunate that the ruling BJP Government has failed to act even after the Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy.

Stating that District in-charge Ministers should be made responsible to control Covid -19 in their districts, he said that the State Government should direct all the Ministers to stay in their respective districts and monitor the situation.

There is still time for the Government to improve health infra in rural areas by increasing beds, oxygen supply, health care staff and others, he added.