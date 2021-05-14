COVID cases declining in State: CM

May 14, 2021

Task Force formed to tackle third wave

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has claimed that COVID cases are showing a downward trend in the State, due to concerted efforts by the State Government.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, he said, from 50,112 cases on May 5, it came down to 39,990 on Wednesday. In Bengaluru too, cases have come down from 23,106 cases on May 5 to 16,286 on Wednesday.

The number of oxygenated hospital beds had increased from 1,970 in March, 2021 to 24,000 oxygenated beds today. Similarly, during the same period, ICU beds had been increased from 444 to 1,145 and ventilated beds from 610 to 2,058 beds. The State has also created 1,248 beds with High Flow Nasal Cannula support system for the COVID patients, he said.

“The oxygen supply has improved in the State with the Central Government increasing allocation from 965 ton to 1,015 ton. In addition, oxygen was also received from Bahrain and Kuwait. Another 120 ton was received from Jamshedpur. Sixty two oxygen generation units are being set up by the State Government, 28 are allocated by the Central Government, 24 units are being set up by NHAI, 11 by the private sector and two from foreign countries.”

“The State is preparing to procure five crore doses of Covid vaccine. So far, over 36 lakh persons above 60 years have received the first dose of vaccine and over 11 lakh persons the second dose. Among those in the age group of 45 and 59 years, over 37.57 lakh have received the first dose and over five lakh 54 thousand the second dose in the State,” the CM said.

“Under the Chairmanship of Dr. Devi Shetty, a Task Force has been formed to tackle the third wave of Covid,” said the CM.

As per the health bulletin, the State reported 35,297 new Covid cases, 34,057 recoveries and 344 fatalities on Thursday. Active cases of Covid stand at 5,93,078.

To curb the pandemic, the Government, on May 9, announced a lockdown in the State from May 10 till May 24.