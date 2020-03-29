Take care of your special kids during lockdown: AIISH Mysuru Director
COVID-19, News

March 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Director of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) Mysuru Dr. M. Pushpavathi, through the Information and Publicity Department’s Facebook page, went live and addressed the parents of specially-abled children and suggested ways to tend to these children at home.

“With the lockdown in place, it is the need of the hour for everyone to stay at home. In such times, taking care of children with special needs is the responsibility of the parents. It is of prime importance that both the parents spend equal and quality time with their children, instead of placing them in front of TV sets,” said AIISH Director. 

She further added, “Such specially-abled kids need a lot of attention. Parents should involve such kids in a lot of interaction, starting from a day’s first activity of brushing the teeth until their time to go back to bed. Parents should make use of everyday objects to explain concepts, teach new words, but with utmost patience and also engage the child in as many activities as possible. If possible, parents should teach their kids Yoga, include them in physical exercise and keep their brains active at all times.”

“In such times of crisis, a mother at home will have to juggle too many things at once with every member of her family being at home. At such a time, it is the father’s responsibility to engage his specially-abled child in various activities and ensure their well-being,” said Dr. Pushpavathi. 

She added that if need be the parents may contact special educators at AIISH through WhatsApp and seek help.

