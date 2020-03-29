Chamarajanagar District Minister visits Moolehole check post

March 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamarajanagar district in-charge Minister S. Suresh Kumar visited Moolehole check post located in Karnataka-Kerala border yesterday to monitor the situation amidst Coronavirus spread.

National Highway 212 (now 766) connects the two States and every day a number of vehicles carrying essential commodities including vegetables travel through this check post located in the border at Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Taking a stock of preparedness, the Minister instructed the officials to sanitise all vehicles crossing the check post without fail. He also took the stock of the situation including the number of vehicles that cross the border every day carrying essential commodities.

The Minister also enquired about the measures taken by Kerala Government across the border and the facilities being provided to their staff working at the check post.

While speaking to press persons, the Minister ensured that he maintained some distance from everyone present there and also advised others to follow this without fail.

Following the lockdown imposed all the country, the Karnataka-Kerala border has been closed down except for transportation of essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, medicines, groceries and other such items.

As of now, Gundlupet taluk administration has provided passes to over 60 vehicles to travel along the National Highway 766 and 67.

MLA C.S. Niranjan Kumar, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chairman K.S. Mahesh, Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi, Superintendent of Police H.D. Anand Kumar, ZP CEO Harshal Bhoyar, Tahsildar M. Nanjundaiah, DDPI Javaregowda, Nodal Officer Ravi Kumar and others were present.

