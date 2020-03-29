Chamarajanagar District Minister visits Moolehole check post
News

Chamarajanagar District Minister visits Moolehole check post

March 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamarajanagar district in-charge Minister S. Suresh Kumar visited Moolehole check post located in Karnataka-Kerala border yesterday to monitor the situation amidst Coronavirus spread.

National Highway 212 (now 766) connects the two States and every day a number of vehicles carrying essential commodities including vegetables travel through this check post located in the border at Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Taking a stock of preparedness, the Minister instructed the officials to sanitise all vehicles crossing the check post without fail. He also took the stock of the situation including the number of vehicles that cross the border every day carrying essential commodities. 

The Minister also enquired about the measures taken by Kerala Government across the border and the facilities being provided to their staff working at the check post.

While speaking to press persons, the Minister ensured that he maintained some distance from everyone present there and also advised others to follow this without fail.

Following the lockdown imposed all the country, the Karnataka-Kerala border has been closed down except for transportation of essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, medicines, groceries and other such items.

As of now, Gundlupet taluk administration has provided passes to over 60 vehicles to travel along the National Highway 766 and 67.

MLA C.S. Niranjan Kumar, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chairman K.S. Mahesh, Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi, Superintendent of Police H.D. Anand Kumar, ZP CEO Harshal Bhoyar, Tahsildar M. Nanjundaiah, DDPI Javaregowda, Nodal Officer Ravi Kumar and others were present. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching