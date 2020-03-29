City Labour Department releases Corona awareness poster
March 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: To bring awareness amongst the labour class, Assistant Labour Officer A.C. Thammanna released an awareness poster about how to prevent Coronavirus.

The poster carries information on methods to prevent Corona spread and the importance of social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene. As part of the awareness programme, the Labour Department will also be using five auto rickshaws to spread messages on awareness to the public. 

The posters will be distributed among the families of employees. The programme was organised jointly by Labour Department, Karnataka Construction Workers’ Welfare Association, and Karnataka State Unorganised Sector Social Security Federation. Mysuru District Labour Officer Manjuladevi, Red Cross Secretary Prof. Mahadevappa, CREDIT-I’s M.P. Harsha, Advocate Hemalatha and others present on the occasion.

