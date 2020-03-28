Coronanxiety: Five more positive cases reported in Mysuru
COVID-19, News

Coronanxiety: Five more positive cases reported in Mysuru

March 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Five more people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Mysuru, taking the total positive cases to eight.

Among the new cases, four are the residents of Nanjangud Town – Chamundipura Extension, Ramaswamy Layout, Govindaraj Layout and one resident of Yaraganahalli New Extension.

All are the workers of a pharmaceutical factory in Nanjangud industrial Area, where a worker attached to quality control section was tested positive on Friday. Over 900 employees of the factory were checked and screened and 53 persons were kept under close observation. Other employees were quarantined for 14 days.

Among the vulnerable cases, five tested positive. The first employee of the company was the third positive case in Mysuru and those tested positive today were his primary contacts.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “Nanjangud Town is a cluster case now and containment measures will be initiated as per procedure, and vehicular movement in and out of the town has been restricted. Measures are being put in place to contain the outbreak. Residents are kindly requested to cooperate during these times of crisis”.

Ministry directive

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel & Training, New Delhi, has asked all the concerned Ministries Departments to keep in mind that employees, who are Persons with Disabilities (PwD – Divyangjan), are exempted while drawing up roaster of staff who are required to attend essential services within their respective Ministry Department, according to Jyothi (G. Jayanthi), Joint Secretary.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching