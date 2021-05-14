Access denied: Official COVID meetings not open to media

May 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: While institutions, Governments, elected representatives and companies are all having to adapt to new constraints under the Coronavirus pandemic, they are often using the health crisis as an excuse to restrict journalists’ access, proving that information does not circulate well in the age of COVID-19.

Journalists in Mysuru are denied entry to official meetings to combat the pandemic and media is used only when they need publicity and when it suits the powers that be. In doing this, are the authorities trying to cover-up the facts? Do the officials and elected representatives fear that allowing media might shed unfavourable light on the management of the virus by Government or local officials?

This noon, Mysuru District Task Force meeting was called at Zilla Panchayat Hall that was attended by District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLAs and a battery of officials. Media was accordingly officially invited through the District Information Office. Before the meeting began, journalists including TV journalists had assembled at the ZP Hall.

But soon after the officials and the elected representatives arrived, the media persons were asked to leave the venue as the information is barred to them. Disappointed, the journalists walked out and questioned why they were invited in the first place. “Is the Administration hiding facts? Today the Task Force was supposed to discuss critical aspects like the functioning of War Room, vaccination, deaths and related issues. What are they trying to hide,” questioned a journalist.

This move to make decisions “behind closed doors” is not new. Two days back when the Task Force on Narasimharaja Constituency met, the media was denied entry and were asked to wait for more than 2 hours to get a favourable statement from the authorities. These incidents have raised doubts about the way the pandemic is combated and at a time when cooperation of all is sought for a joint fight.

The same authorities seek media attention whenever it suits them and the reporters are expected to report only what they say and not the reality.