Minister denies black fungus death, admits virus presence

May 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar has said that no black fungus death has been reported in Mysuru. Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of Basavanna at Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle near JSS Mahavidyapeeta in city, as part of Basava Jayanti celebrations organised by the District Administration this morning, the Minister claimed that only two people have been infected with black fungus at K.R. Hospital.

“The black fungus has been observed in two persons and they were at the K.R. Hospital since 14 to 15 days. There has been no death due to black fungus and all precautions have been taken and the infected are being treated,” Somashekar claimed.

Due to COVID pandemic, the Basava Jayanti was celebrated in a simple manner and the event was restricted to garlanding.

On the issue of doctors getting assaulted while in the line of duty, the Minister said that he has directed the Police to book assaulters under strong sections. Security at the K.R. Hospital will be increased, he added.

“I have spoken to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on appointing an additional Dean for Mysore Medical College and Research Institute so that the present Dean Dr C.P. Nanjaraj is not overburdened by COVID and non-COVID duties. They can share responsibilities and the process for identifying the additional Dean is on,” the Minister said.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, MLC Vishwanath, D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Chairman R. Raghu Kautilya, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, Jungle Lodges and Resorts Chairman M. Appanna, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and others were present.