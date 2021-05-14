Mysuru reports first black fungus death

May 14, 2021

Seven more mucormycosis cases detected at K.R. Hospital and some private hospitals

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru reported its first black fungus death case and the new variant has been detected in seven more COVID-infected patients. This has caused concern among medical community who are battling day and night to combat the killer virus even as India is reporting an increasing number of black fungus cases and several casualties.

The cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), a rare but dangerous fungal infection, have been reported in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Odisha and several others.

As per sources, the first death due to black fungus occurred on Thursday (May 13) and the patient was suffering from co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension. The K.R. Hospital doctors have detected four such cases and three cases have been detected in some private hospitals.

Senior doctor from Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital Dr. Raghunath told Star of Mysore that black fungus is not a new disease but a pre-existing ailment. “The virus was there earlier and now it has come to light as more and more COVID patients are being infected,” he said.

Confirming that the black fungus virus has shown presence in Mysuru, Dr. Raghunath said that the infected are being treated with ‘Amphotericin B’. “The doctors team in Mysuru are well prepared to treat black fungus disease and only specialists in the field are observing and monitoring the infected patients,” he added. Mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds called mucormycetes that are found throughout the natural environment. It affects the sinuses, lungs, skin and brain. It mainly affects people who are on medication for other conditions, especially diabetes, that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

Warning signs

The sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air. Warning signs include fever, headache, coughing, breathlessness, blood vomits and altered mental status.

Patients with uncontrolled diabetes are anyway at high risk of contracting COVID-19. When this happens, they are treated with steroids which further compromise immunity. Patients with prolonged ICU stay are also at high risk of mucormycosis.

Symptoms of mucormycosis

Sinusitis (nasal blockage or congestion), blackish/bloody nasal discharge and pain on the cheek bone. Other symptoms include pain on one side of the face, numbness or swelling, blackish discolouration over the bridge of nose/palate, loosening of teeth, blurred or double vision with pain, fever, skin lesion, blood clot, and chest pain.

Precautions for patients

COVID patients should control hyperglycaemia by regularly monitoring their blood glucose level post discharge. Diabetics should also monitor their blood glucose levels. Doctors have been advised to use antibiotics, antifungals and steroids judiciously. Hospitals should use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy. Doctors have been warned not to miss warning signs and symptoms and not lose crucial time to initiate treatment.