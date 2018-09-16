Swami Vivekananda’s speech in Chicago changed the perspective of scholars abroad on India

Mysuru: Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama had organised a function at its premises in Yadavagiri on KRS Road here recently to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the memorable speech delivered by Swami Vivekananda on Sept.11, 1893 at the All Religion Conference held in Chicago, USA.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Director Vipul Kumar recalled that after the Swami’s speech delivery, the perspective of foreign scholars on India got thoroughly changed. He added that the Swami’s beginning sentence of the address ‘Dear brothers and sisters of America’ received a standing ovation from the audience lasting over two minutes which is a pointer to the younger generation of today.

Continuing, Vipul Kumar regretted that emotional bonding was going extinct among people in India, the birth place of Swami Vivekananda.

Going nostalgic, Vipul Kumar said that he had studied up to 10th standard at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama School in Jharkhand which had given a spiritual foundation for him that helped in his future career and life.

He asked the students to be well aware of the history and culture of India.

Vipul Kumar was felicitated on the occasion. Swami Athmajnanandaji, Swami Yuktheshanandaji and Swami Maheshathmanandaji were present on the occasion.