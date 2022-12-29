Swaralaya Sangeetha Samsthe, Mysuru and Kannada & Culture Department, Bengaluru

Swaralaya Cultural Fest 2022-23, invocation by R. Anagha, music teacher Vid. C. Chethan inaugurates, music teacher Vidu. Chandrika chief guest, Swaralaya Founder-President Vidu. Dr. Suma Harinath presides; Tribal dance by institution students, classical vocal music concert by R.P. Koushik, Bharatanatyam by Kalarpanam troupe, director – Jayashri Tolpadi, Vid. C. Chethan on violin and Vid. V. Shya on mridanga will accompany for classical music, Swaralaya Secretary H.S. Srikantamani comperes, Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, JLB Road, 4.30 pm.
