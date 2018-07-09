Swiping machines will solve change problems in buses

Sir,
Apropos Dr. Shyam Prasad’s letter regarding equipping KSRTC Bus Conductors with ATM/RFID card readers (SOM dated June 29) which goes a long way to solve the give and take change problems in purchasing the journey tickets for both conductors and commuters alike, making the trips peaceful till the alighting destination.
Our money is also secured without the fear of pick-pocket, particularly so while travelling in long distance and night journeys where the to and fro amounts are high. Sometimes because of both road traffic outside as well as passenger traffic inside the bus, commuters are unable to receive the change despite written on their tickets and lose their money cursing the system.
– Sudhanva Kudlapur, Jayanagar, 5.7.2018
I am living in Abu Dhabi. Here the public service buses arr fixed with a gps enanled electronic devise at the door. A pre loaded card is need to be flashed/swiped upon entry and at exit stops. The charges is deducted as appropritly at the exit swipe. Travel card is must for trvling in bus which is free. One can load their cards with any desired amount. There are vigilence squad to check the passenger at some point in time. If any passinger found travling without swiping they will be penalised on spot.