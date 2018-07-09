Swiping machines will solve change problems in buses

Sir,

Apropos Dr. Shyam Prasad’s letter regarding equipping KSRTC Bus Conductors with ATM/RFID card readers (SOM dated June 29) which goes a long way to solve the give and take change problems in purchasing the journey tickets for both conductors and commuters alike, making the trips peaceful till the alighting destination.

Our money is also secured without the fear of pick-pocket, particularly so while travelling in long distance and night journeys where the to and fro amounts are high. Sometimes because of both road traffic outside as well as passenger traffic inside the bus, commuters are unable to receive the change despite written on their tickets and lose their money cursing the system.

– Sudhanva Kudlapur, Jayanagar, 5.7.2018

