SWR works at 125-year-old Govt. School: Regional Commissioner seeks fresh survey map

July 14, 2026

Educational land cannot be diverted for other purposes: Nitesh Patil

Mysuru: Mysuru Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil has assured swift action to safeguard the 125-year-old Government High School at Vontikoppal following concerns that ongoing railway construction activities could threaten the future of the historic institution.

Patil inspected the school, located opposite Lakshmivenkataramanaswamy Temple, yesterday after a series of reports in Star of Mysore and its sister concern Mysuru Mithra, which highlighted fears that South Western Railway’s (SWR) construction of a multi-storey residential complex, an indoor stadium and an auditorium could adversely impact the school.

During the inspection, the Regional Commissioner reiterated the Government’s commitment to protecting the institution and its land. Referring to the Karnataka Government Educational Institutions Land Protection and Regulation Act, 2026, Patil said, land that has been used by a Government educational institution for more than 12 years cannot be diverted and must continue to remain with the institution.

Threatening existence

“This school has a history of 125 years and has educated thousands of students. Even today, hundreds of children study here. Any construction activity that threatens the existence of the school should be stopped until the issue is resolved. Materials that pose a risk to students must be removed immediately,” he said. Patil directed the City Survey Officer and Tahsildar to prepare a fresh survey map of the school premises. He also instructed the school authorities and the Department of School Education to submit formal representations to strengthen the case for protecting the institution.

Construction debris

During the inspection, Patil observed that a portion of the school’s compound wall had been demolished, large quantities of soil had been dumped in the school premises, trees had been cut and construction debris was lying scattered across the campus.

He expressed concern over dust pollution affecting students and pointed out that iron rods stored on the playground posed a safety hazard.

He directed Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) Uday Kumar and Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar to ensure that the school land remains reserved exclusively for educational purposes, stressing that the future of hundreds of students depends on preserving the institution.

DDPI Uday Kumar, Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar, City Survey Officer Chikkanna, school staff and officials of SWR were present during the inspection.

Students appeal for their school’s future

As Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil arrived at the school, students lined up to welcome him and made a heartfelt appeal: “Please save our school and playground.”

After interacting with the children, the Commissioner posed for a group photograph before they dispersed for their midday meal.

Later, many of them were seen playing in the narrow stretch of open space left between a towering mound of excavated soil and several deep pits within the campus.

The scene was a stark reminder that, for these children, the school and its playground are far more than just a campus. They are their only space to learn, play and grow.

MP Yaduveer reacts

“Under no circumstances should students of Vontikoppal Government School be made to suffer. We will hold discussions with the railway authorities on the issue and take appropriate action. I will also visit the school shortly to inspect the situation first-hand,” said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar.

It is part of Mysuru’s educational heritage

Vontikoppal Government School was once one of the finest educational institutions in Mysuru. It regularly hosted district and taluk-level sports meets. Since its establishment in 1918, the school has produced many eminent personalities, including former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna. Even the children of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu studied here. The school is part of Mysuru’s educational heritage, and its historic building deserves to be preserved. Constructing multi-storeyed buildings next to such a heritage structure is unacceptable. The dust generated by the construction is already causing allergies among children. Despite repeated requests not to dump soil in the premises, the work was carried out during the summer vacation. The school itself underwent renovation just four years ago.

—Nagaveni, Retired Headmistress, Vontikoppal Government High School