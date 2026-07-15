SWR works at Vontikoppal Govt. School: BEO writes to Tahsildar seeking Khata for School land

July 15, 2026

Mysuru: With a row erupting due to Railways carrying out earth excavation works at the vast ground opposite the famed Sri Lakshmivenkataramanaswamy temple on KRS Road in Vontikoppal, in which the 108-year-old Government High School (unofficially 125-year-old School) has been functioning, the concerned Block Education Officer (BEO) has written to Mysuru Tahsildar seeking conduct of a land survey, measurement of area, preparation of map detailing boundaries of the School on all four sides and Khata registration in the name of the School.

In his letter, the BEO, quoting a series of reports in Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, has highlighted that the South Western Railway (SWR) is building a multi-storey residential project and other facilities at the land, where the Government School has been functioning. The BEO sought protection of School land by registering Khata in the name of the over a century-old Government School as per provisions under the Karnataka Government Educational Institutions’ Lands (Protection and Regularisation), Act, 2026, in the letter.

Even the School Head Master had drawn the attention of the Education Department authorities on saving the School property and the School in which many poor students are getting education.

The Vontikoppal Government School, which was established in 1918, has churned out many distinguished students including former CM S.M. Krishna, poet laureate Kuvempu and his family members. At present, the School has an enrolment of 125 students, most of whom are from economically weaker sections.