T. Narasipur kidnap and sexual assault case: 24-yr-old youth among 3 held

July 21, 2026

Mysuru: T. Narasipur Town Police have arrested three men for allegedly abducting a 30-year-old woman from West Bengal, sexually assaulting her at a lodge and robbing her of cash and mobile phones on July 18.

The accused have been identified as Kishore, 24, a timber trader and resident of the Housing Board area in T. Narasipur; Kiran, 30, an autorickshaw driver from Helavara Hundi village; and Riyan, 39, a garment shop owner on Link Road and a resident of Siddaramanahundi.

According to the Police, the victim, who has been living in a rented house in T. Narasipur for the past three months and runs a chat centre, had travelled to Mysuru to attend a friend’s birthday celebration.

Abduction in car

On her return, she got off at the private bus stand in T. Narasipur, where the three accused allegedly approached her on the pretext of seeking directions before forcibly abducting her in a car.

Police said that the accused drove towards Mugur via the Gunjanarasimhaswamy Temple Road, allegedly threatening her with dire consequences. They then took her to a room in a lodge, where they allegedly gang-raped her and robbed her of two mobile phones and around Rs. 5,000 in cash.

According to the complaint, the accused later demanded more money. Fearing for her safety, the woman told them she had Rs. 1 lakh at her house and could hand it over.

Scream for help

The accused allegedly drove her home and waited outside while she went inside. Realising they were still waiting outside, she locked the door from inside and screamed for help.

Alerted by neighbours, the house owner informed the Police. Seeing the commotion, the accused fled the spot in their car.

Police rushed to the victim’s house, recorded her statement and shifted her to the Sakhi Centre in Mysuru for medical examination and counselling.

Based on her complaint, T. Narasipur Town Police registered a case under charges of kidnapping, gang rape, dacoity, criminal intimidation and other relevant provisions of law.

Acting swiftly, the Police traced and arrested all three accused and have launched a detailed investigation into the case.

Police said that the victim had moved to T. Narasipur about three months ago to run a chat centre and was reportedly sending money to support her grandmother’s cancer treatment.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi has directed T. Narasipur Town Police to expedite the investigation.