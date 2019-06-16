In Briefs

Tailoring training

D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Welfare Department has invited applications from Backward Classes (SC/ ST/ OBC) women candidates for undergoing free training in tailoring for 10 months at Women Tailoring Training Centre at Vidyanagar in Nanjangud. Training will be provided for 20 candidates who should have passed 7th standard with an annual income less than Rs.44,500. Those who complete the training and pass the specified examination will be provided sewing machines free. Interested women should obtain the application from the Centre or Backward Classes Welfare Officer, KHB Colony, Nanjangud and submit the filled-in application with necessary documents before June 24.

