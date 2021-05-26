‘Take jab wherever it is available’
News

‘Take jab wherever it is available’

May 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the display of ‘No Stock’ board in front of some Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in city, Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Vaccination in Government Hospitals, has appealed to people above 45 years of age to get vaccinated wherever it was available.

When his attention was drawn to the shortage of both Covishield and Covaxin in a few PHCs including T.K. Layout, he said around 7,000 Covishield and about 5,000 Covaxin doses are expected to arrive today. Once the stock comes, it will be distributed among the PHCs depending upon demand. Then, people above 45 years can get vaccinated in PHCs.

He said the vaccines given by the State Government are given only to those beneficiaries who are in the age group of 18 to 44 years, as specified by the State Government. In fact, 20 categories have been created by the State for inoculation and released the vaccines accordingly. 

However, there was no problem for taking second dose by people above 45 years of age at any Government vaccination centre in the district, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching