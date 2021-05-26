‘Take jab wherever it is available’

May 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the display of ‘No Stock’ board in front of some Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in city, Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Vaccination in Government Hospitals, has appealed to people above 45 years of age to get vaccinated wherever it was available.

When his attention was drawn to the shortage of both Covishield and Covaxin in a few PHCs including T.K. Layout, he said around 7,000 Covishield and about 5,000 Covaxin doses are expected to arrive today. Once the stock comes, it will be distributed among the PHCs depending upon demand. Then, people above 45 years can get vaccinated in PHCs.

He said the vaccines given by the State Government are given only to those beneficiaries who are in the age group of 18 to 44 years, as specified by the State Government. In fact, 20 categories have been created by the State for inoculation and released the vaccines accordingly.

However, there was no problem for taking second dose by people above 45 years of age at any Government vaccination centre in the district, he added.