“I haven’t met my family since last 20 days,” says MCC Health Officer
News

May 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “I have got an opportunity to serve people in the current Corona crisis. As a doctor, I cannot sit idle. I am doing the same service I do to my family. If you experience little discomfort, go to a doctor and take treatment. Negligence may emerge as a big problem,” said Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Health Officer. Sharing his experiences on the management of Corona crisis, he told SOM that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic was most dangerous than the first wave. A lot of pressure was coming forward. But Covid Mitras and house-to-house survey was reducing pressure. Cleanliness in all wards, distribution of vaccine, Corona testing, distribution of medical kit for home isolated patients and spraying of disinfectants near the houses of positive patients were being done regularly. Besides the new guidelines issued by the State Government is being strictly followed, he added.

“I am feeling sad that many of our staff members have succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus. In fact, I haven’t seen or met my family members for over 20 days now as I will be spending most of my time visiting Hospitals and Covid Mitra Centres. It is possible to stop the spread of the pandemic                                                         only if people join hands with us,”  Dr. Nagaraj said.

