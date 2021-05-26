Complete vaccination target of frontline workers: DC

May 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: All frontline workers and COVID warriors who are fighting to minimise the pandemic effect in Mysuru must be vaccinated on priority and enough care must be taken to ensure that they complete the first and second dose under all age groups, said Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri.

Chairing a vaccination progress review meeting of various Departments here yesterday, she said that all Officers, irrespective of their Departments must join hands to complete the vaccination of frontline workers.

“If the vaccination process of frontline workers is completed within the stipulated deadline, people from 18 to 45 years age group can be vaccinated,” she said. Officers must convince their staff to get vaccinated as slots are available now. Once the scheduled time period is over, it will not be possible to vaccinate them, she added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Government announced it will resume the process of COVID vaccination for people aged 18 to 44 soon. It also clarified that the same would not be available to everyone in the age group.

“However, for identified State COVID frontline workers/vulnerable group and priority groups, the concerned will be informed of date and time of vaccination by the designated Nodal Officers,” a clarification issued by Dr. Arundhathi Chandrashekhar, Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) in Karnataka said.

Earlier, in an order dated May 20, the NHM Director had specified that certain categories of frontline workers alone will be vaccinated as the drive resumed and that the State will utilise vaccine supplies for them on priority.

Which vaccines are available now, and for whom?

The first dose of Covishield vaccine for people aged 45 and above is available “online in urban areas and on-site in rural areas,” the public notice mentioned. It added that beneficiaries due for their second dose of Covishield could walk in to the nearest vaccination centre.

However, the first dose of Covaxin was “currently not available” and those awaiting their second dose of the same were informed that they would get an SMS notification with the required details. “Beneficiaries should visit the designated COVID vaccination centre mentioned in the SMS,” it stated.