Minister Suresh Kumar holds Chamarajanagar Task Force meeting

May 26, 2021

Gundlupet: Extending ‘COVID Captain’ to taluks, preparing 100-bed hospitals for kids, cutting the number of shopping hours for fruits and vegetables and compulsory admission of COVID patients in rural areas to COVID Care Centres.

These are some of the major decisions taken during the District Task Force meeting (online) presided over by Primary and Secondary Education Minister and Chamarajanagar District in-Charge Minister S. Suresh Kumar at the Taluk Office here yesterday.

The meeting was specially convened to make preparations in view of experts predicting third wave of COVID-19 pandemic which will affect children.

The District Administration must immediately keep ready 100-bed hospital exclusively to treat COVID-infected kids. Besides, beds must be reserved in District and Taluk Hospitals for children as precaution.

The Minister directed the Dean of Chamarajanagar Medical College to study third wave and submit a detailed report during the next meeting of Task Force.

‘COVID Captain’ Campaign

The meeting resolved to make 130 Gram Panchayats (GPs) free from Corona by launching ‘COVID Captain’ Campaign.

Under this campaign, for all 130 GPs, a PU College Lecturer has been appointed as ‘COVID Captains’ and they will be accompanied by Medical Officers and Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs). The Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will be in charge of these teams as a ‘Super Captain.’

These teams will travel in rural areas to create awareness among people about containing the pandemic and will also see that all COVID patients are admitted to COVID Care Centres.

Team constituted

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. M.R. Ravi said that Medical College Dean has constituted a team consisting of three paediatricians to study the impact of third wave on the kids, and to submit a detailed report.

The delivery and child care wards will be shifted to new building of the medical college. On the top floor, 100-bed ward will be set up for the children.

2,400 vehicles seized

Police have seized 2,400 vehicles for violating lockdown rules in the district.

As many as 199 FIRs have been registered and 250 cases have been booked for not maintaining social distancing.

Inspection

Minister S. Suresh Kumar and Legislator C.S. Niranjankumar inspected Containment Zones in rural areas and sought necessary information from the officers concerned. Later, the Minister also visited Hangala Fair Price Shop and collected details.

Donation

On the occasion, Gopalakrishna (Gopi), owner of Adarsha Bar in Terakanambi in Gundlupet, handed over two Oxygen Concentrators worth Rs. 1.20 lakh to them to be donated to the Government Hospital in the town.