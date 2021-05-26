City corporates pool in Rs. 12.53 crore in just 20 days

May 26, 2021

DC appeals for more contributions under CSR initiative

Mysore/Mysuru: As Mysuru reels under the impact of the deadly second wave of Coronavirus infection, Hospitals are facing a daunting task to treat patients. During this time of crisis — at a time when the Government is rationing fund release — organisations and corporates across the district have come forward to support relief efforts by spending money under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

At a virtual meeting with the corporate heads yesterday, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri revealed that over 24 companies have made contributions up to Rs. 12.53 crore in just 20 days, helping the District Administration to tide over the crisis. The money and equipment purchased with the donations has helped save many lives, the DC said.

Mysuru has 54 industries and of them, 41 have come forward to donate under CSR initiative and many companies have sponsored ICU and HDU beds, ventilators, well-equipped ambulances, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, oxygen plants, medical kits, PPE kits and other related products and these are being efficiently used with accountability, Rohini Sindhuri explained, appealing for more donations.

Thanking the corporates, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, District Industries Centre (DIC) Joint Director D.K. Lingaraju, MCC Executive Engineer Mrithyunjaya, the DC said that combined efforts between corporates and these officers have made this possible.

Mentioning about Black Fungus infection, Rohini Sindhuri said that the infection has surfaced in Mysuru and appealed the corporates to sponsor medical equipment and medicines to treat patients.

Approved CSR activity

Incidentally, the Centre has allowed spending of CSR funds for setting up makeshift Hospitals and COVID Care facilities, including vaccination for general public, to reduce stress on existing healthcare infrastructure.

Spending of CSR funds to prevent spread of the pandemic has already been an approved CSR activity since March 23, 2020, which also includes vaccination and distribution of medicines and preventive materials, if undertaken for the general public. Companies can spend more money from their CSR accounts now and get the additional amount adjusted in subsequent years. The Companies Act requires firms with a net worth of Rs. 500 crore or more, or turnover of Rs. 1,000 crore or more, or net profit of Rs. 5 crore or more in the immediately preceding financial year to mandatorily spend 2 percent of average net profit of the preceding three years on the CSR.