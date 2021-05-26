Simple celebrations mark Buddha Poornima in city

May 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With COVID-19 induced lockdown in force, the Buddha Poornima celebrations in city was a simple affair, marked by garlanding of Buddha’s statue and holding of virtual programmes.

As part of the celebrations, Buddha’s Statue in Manasagangothri campus was garlanded at a programme organised by the University of Mysore’s Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies and Extension Centre.

Speaking after inaugurating the stage event at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri, which was a Zoom meeting, University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that Buddha Poornima is the biggest day for followers of Buddha and this day is also known as ‘thrice blessed festival,’ as three important events took place in Buddha’s life — his birth, attaining enlightenment and his death (Parinirvana).

Pointing out that Buddha Poornima is all about adopting the teachings of Buddhism — Non Violence, Peace and Harmony —, he said that Buddha’s preachings are more relevant in modern times when the world has become violent and volatile, due to hostilities between nations.

Quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s words that the World and Man can be explained by Human Reason and Endeavour, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that ideals of Buddhism, which was brought back to the country by Dr. Ambedkar, incorporates wisdom, kindness and open-heartedness in every human being. Noting that though history taught several lessons to mankind, it failed to bring in the dignity and betterment which Lord Buddha had desired.

Stating that India gave Buddhism to the world, he said that turning towards Buddha seems to be a solution for the present day turbulent world. Maintaining that Buddha has underlined the duties and responsibilities of every human being and also on how a citizen should adopt the values of life in his preachings, he opined that the world would be safer if each one of us practice the ideals of Buddha.

Asserting that Buddha was the torch bearer of Spirituality, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that Buddha is the light of Asia who revolutionised Spirituality by his exemplary preachings.

Dr. Kalyanasiri of city’s VishwaMaithri Buddha Vihar delivered a lecture on ‘ Buddha’s preachings for health of the present day society’ at the Zoom meeting. UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa presided. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre Director Prof. J. Somashekar and others were present.

In another event held at Vishwamaithri Buddha Vihar near Ashoka Circle (Ballal Circle) in Krishnamurthypuram, former Mayor Purushotham said that Buddha Poornima is being celebrated in a symbolic manner due to the lockdown in place.

Pointing out that the celebrations was being held in a grand manner in the past, Purushotham said that the expenses that was to be incurred this year, would now be spent on distribution of ration kits to 300 needy families. Highlighting the preachings of Buddha for betterment of society, he said that Buddha is more relevant now than ever. He appealed the rich to donate liberally for the cause of the poor in this critical time, when the entire world is rattled by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Bodhi Datta Bantheji presided. Prof. P.V. Nanjaraj Urs, leaders Mahatma Swamy, Ashok, Umesh and others were present.