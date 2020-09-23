Talacauvery Theerthodbhava on Oct. 17

September 23, 2020

Madikeri: The annual Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery will be held on Oct. 17 at 7.03 am as per the Hindu almanac on the Tula Sankramana Day (Kanya Lagna).

On this day, it is believed that Goddess Cauvery comes in the form of a fountain-head where water gushes up from Brahmakundike at the predetermined time. On the occasion of Theerthodhbava, rituals such as rice being poured to ‘Pathaya’ (Tula Lagna) of Sri Bhagandeshwara Swamy Temple at Bhagamandala will be held as per tradition on Sept. 26 at 8.31 am.

Oct. 4 (10.33 am): ‘Ajna Muhurtha’ will be held at ‘Vrishchik Lagna’; Oct.14 (11.45 am): Placing of ‘Akshaya Patra’ (Dhanur Lagna); 5.15 pm: Offering boxes will be placed (Meena Lagna).