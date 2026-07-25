Talakad Police seize 4-kg ganja, nab Hunsur man
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Talakad Police seize 4-kg ganja, nab Hunsur man

July 25, 2026

Mysuru: Talakad Police have seized 4-kg of ganja worth Rs. 2 lakh and arrested a 27-year-old man near T. Doddapura bus stand on the Talakad-T. Narasipur Main Road yesterday. The accused has been identified as Azar Wasim, a resident of Shiv Jyothi Nagar in Hunsur. Police said, he was transporting the contraband on a Suzuki motorcycle without a registration number plate.

A special Police team, led by Inspector Shivananjashetty, intercepted the motorcycle, seized the ganja and took the accused into custody. The operation was carried out by Inspector Shivananjashetty, assisted by Govinda, Madappa, Naveen, Shashikumar, Madan Kumar and driver Kantharaju. A case has been registered and further investigation is on to trace the source of contraband & others involved in the smuggling network.

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