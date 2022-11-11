Talents-2022 Inter-School cultural competition: BVB students bag Overall Championship
November 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: About 370 children gave enthralling performances at Talents-2022, an Inter-School Cultural Competition jointly organised by Mysore Round Table-21 (MRT-21) and Mysore Ladies Circle-9 (MLC-9) at Rani Bahadur Auditorium here recently.

The event had 4 different categories — Solo Performance, Group Performance, Mime Act and Debate. There was a display of some amazing talents by the students of 25 participating Schools across Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar district. 

The students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) bagged the Overall Championship while  Gnanasagara International Public School, Channarayapatna and The Wisdom School, Kollegal, were the overall first runner up and second runner up respectively.

Talents inter-school cultural competition is being successfully organised for the last 19 years and the students are getting innovative every year with their presentations on stage — be it in the form of dramas, song or dance. The theme of this year’s competition was “Women Empowerment.”

Special children from Aashianaa School performed at the valedictory programme.

Three distinguished personalities were felicitated on the occasion — Masuma Vagh, National Past President, Ladies Circle India.;  Pooja Joshi, Academician and Entrepreneur; Madhurya Ramaswamy, Self-taught Artist — in recognition of their talent, dedication and achievement in their respective fields.

Mysore Ladies Circle Chairperson Cr. Poojitha Purshotham, Mysore Round Table-21 Chairman Tr. M.M. Nikhilesh, Talents Convenor Tr. Madhu Mallesh, Area Chairman Tr. H.H. Ram, Members of MRT-21 Tr. Kaushik, Tr. Chiranth, Tr. Pavan, Tr. P. Nithin, Tr. Pavan, Tr. Akshay, Tr. G. Nithin, Members of MLC-9 Cr. Savitha Shenoy, Cr.  K.S. Nagashree, Cr. Kekhkashan, Cr. Shruthi Giri, Cr. Srinija, Cr. Dr. Kavitha, Sree Vidya, Pooja, Vanitha, Nithya and Sunitha were present.

Prize winners are as follows:

Overall Championship: 1. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School, Mysuru;  2. Gnanasagara International Public School, Channarayapatna; 3. The Wisdom School, Kollegal.

Solo song/dance: 1. Vaibhavi – Rainbow Public School; Solo Dance: 1. Harshtiha – Rotary West School;  2. Sanjana – Kautilya Vidyalaya;  Group Song: 1. Purna Chethana Public School; Group Dance: 1. Excel Public School;  2. Vijaya Vittala School;  3. Shikshkarni School.

Group Skit: 1.     Gnanasagara International Public School, Channarayapatna;  2. Wisdom School, Kollegal; 3. Mathrumandli School, Mysuru.

 Debate: 1. Pradmnah Bhat, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan; 2. Rakshitha, Vidhyavaridhi Educational Institute;  3. Poorni, Shishskarni School.

