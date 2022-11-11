Kerala Agri Minister inaugurates three-day Kisan Swaraj Sammelan in city

November 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day ‘Kisan Swaraj Sammelan’ organised by ASHA (Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture), a national-level network of farmers involved in agro-ecology, began at the Convocation Hall of KSOU in Muktagangothri campus along Hunsur Road here this morning amidst drizzle.

Kerala Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurated the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad said that climate change is causing havoc across the world and the farmers from across the globe are among the most affected.

Noting that climate change has caused a lot of negative effect on farming practices, he stressed on the need to raise public awareness and policy support to conserve, regenerate and share this priceless wealth of agro bio-diversity and related knowledge, skills and values. Underlining the role of organic farming in nature conservation, Prasad said that Kerala has give topmost priority for agro-ecology and issues pertaining to organic and natural farming. He wished the event all success.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the Mysore Royal family, who is also the Chairman of the Reception Committee of the Sammelan, said that it is happy to note that Mysuru is hosting the fifth such meet after the ones at Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Pointing out that the meet which is held once in two years did not take place in 2020 due to COVID pandemic, Yaduveer said that this meet is of great utility for those who are interested to gain knowledge and skills on organic farming and promotion of agro-ecology, which is very vital today in the backdrop of climate change, which is being widely debated across the world.

Observing that most of the policy makers are from urban areas, Yaduveer underlined the need for including the farming community while framing policies. Asserting that every agro-policy must be farmer-friendly, he said that every citizen should also be a supplementary farmer by following eco-friendly practices.

Yaduveer distributed a variety of seeds to organic women farmers on the occasion.

A message sent by Karnataka Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil was read out. Sammelan Organising Committee members Krishnaprasad and Kavita Srinivasan, National Committee member Kapil Shah, Reception Committee member U.N. Ravikumar and others were present. Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portraits of noted environmentalists, naturalists and other eco activists.

An agri-expo is part of the event, that showcases more than 2,000 varieties of various crops and more than 450 varieties of banana crops from across the globe including those from Malaysia, Thailand and other South-East Asian nations and different parts of India.

The tree-day event also features a Seed Diversity Festival, Roots and Tubers Festival, Urban Gardening workshops, Cotton-yarn spinning and Natural Dyeing workshops, Pottery workshop, Hand-made soap-making workshop, Seminar on ‘Agro-ecology in India’, lectures etc. Over 2,500 Organic farmer delegates from across the country are taking part in this event, which concludes on Nov.13.