Talk on Haridasa Sahitya at Mysore Open Forum

July 25, 2026

Mysuru: Mysore Open Forum (MoF) has organised a talk on Haridasa Sahitya by Dr. T.N. Nagaratna, former Head of Haridasa Sahitya Section of Kuvempu Kannada Adhyayana Samsthe, University of Mysore, at 10.30 am on Sunday (July 26) at Kalpa Kshetra Auditorium, 581/1, Vijayanagar 4th Stage, 1st Phase, Mysuru.

Dr. T.N. Nagaratna is the first female to obtain a Ph.D in Kannada Studies from the University of Mysore. A Gold Medal winner in graduate studies at Shivamogga, she has done extensive research on Dasa Sahitya which is the study of literature of various Dasas who spread the word of Madhva Philosophy through songs composed in simple language to reach the common man.

Works of composers such as Purandara Dasa, Kanaka Dasa, Gopala Dasa, Jagannatha Dasa, Vyasa Raja etc., were studied in detail and analysed by her.

Author of many books and articles which have been published in various magazines, she is also a recipient of numerous awards from the State Government and religious bodies.

She has chaired many sessions on Haridasa Sahitya organised by Hampi Universities and other institutions. Well-versed in Karnatak music, she will present the immense qualities of Dasa Sahitya of various compositions with examples. The talk at MoF is open to all. For details call Mob: 94498-19536.