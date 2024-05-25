Talk on rare birds of India tomorrow

May 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Arivu Nature Resource Centre, in association with Mysore Nature, has organised a talk on ‘Glimpse into the rare birds of India’ by Samanvitha S. Rao at Arivu School in Lingambudhi Palya, Srirampura, tomorrow (May 26) at 6.30 pm.

In her power point presentation, Samanvitha will be showing the rare birds which she has photographed while travelling/ trekking all over India.

Samanvitha S. Rao was born in Mysuru, grew up in Surathkal and went to the US for higher studies and work. During her stay in the US, she travelled and trekked extensively in different continents and her interest as a travel and nature photographer developed.

After returning to India, she got interested in volunteering for wildlife conservation, bird and butterfly surveys. This, coupled with interest in photography, became a passion. During these surveys, she realised the need to visit different micro habitats to find endemics.

Post-COVID, she visited various hotspots in the country to see at least 1,000 of the 1,215 birds listed in the India bird pack in Merlin. Having used ebird and Merlin apps in planning these trips, she felt compelled to contribute to the community.

She is probably the only birder in the country who has seen, photographed and uploaded the photos of every bird species she has seen to ebird. She achieved her target earlier this year.

She has conducted 2 photography exhibitions in Mysuru. One at Kalamandira related to her travels in Nepal to raise relief funds after the earthquake and the other at Suruchi Rangamane on Butterflies to raise awareness in children.