Leaking MCC roof: Rs. 1 crore DPR gets administrative approval
News

May 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A Detailed Project Report (DPR) to take up the water-proofing works of the leaking roof of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) main building on New Sayyaji Rao Road in city has got administrative approval.

Following an inspection in the wake of water seepage from roof due to heavy rains recently, MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu has given administrative approval for Rs. 1 crore DPR. The tenders will be invited and works will be taken up on heritage lines, complying with the related guidelines, said MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development) K.J. Sindhu.

Even earlier too, the District Heritage Committee headed by Deputy Commissioner had given its approval for the proposal to take up conservation works by repairing the terrace of MCC main building, which is a heritage structure. Though tenders were invited, the contractors had showed no interest in participating in the bid.

In the wake of recent rains, leading to seepage of water leaving the office rooms in the first floor of the building water-logged, the MCC Officers sought suggestions from heritage experts and prepared a DPR for Rs. 1 crore.

