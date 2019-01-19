T&C don’t apply

Luring consumer fraternity, the land’s masses in reality, in the present era of consumerism, to cough up cash and buy goods, whether they meet a clear necessity or impulse buying, has its element of creativity in the rapidly progressing area of marketing, succeeding in which is the litmus test for survival of business and enterprise in the private sector of the economy. Keeping astride the advancing knowledge in the fields of technology and science, the professionals in the area of marketing are coming out with their signature terminology for presenting the multitude of goods and services to their target population. The governments indulging in
The administration functions by laying down laws per se ostensibly for the good of citizens, along with penalties and punitive measures for violation of the laws, subject to the efficiency or otherwise of the implementing arms of the government.
Enlarging on the caption of this column, while advertising the products with catchy allurements and glitzy graphics as the
Now, let us turn to the T&C that ought to apply to the citizens in the backdrop of complying with the laws of the land. The diktats of not to smoke in public spaces, not to litter, not to defecate in the open, not to use plastic carry bags and so on are ignored with disdain. T&C to earn smart city and cleanest city status namely Toil and Commitment don’t seem to apply to most Mysureans.
Defecating in the open,which is freely practiced all over India, is a sign that this country is a typical third world country with massive hygiene problem. No point in talking about IT advancement, technology advancement, digital India, solar power etc.. as boasted by the PM and others, when you see the common sight of people defecating in open in all manner of places not necessarily in fields. This shows to what extent the country is backward in the civilised world.