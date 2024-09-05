Teachers Day celebrated
September 5, 2024

Floral tributes offered to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda said that it is teachers who have made us educated and without the help of teachers, nothing can be achieved.

He was speaking at the District-level Teachers Day and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan birth anniversary celebrations organised by the District Administration in association with ZP and the Department of School Education and Literacy (formerly Department of Public Instructions) at Kalamandira on Hunsur road here this morning.

Expressing happiness that schools and colleges in Chamaraja Constituency have got good academic results, Harishgowda said that the city’s Maharanis college has recorded 300 more admissions this year, which is a testimony to the college’s excellent academic performance. Bemoaning that many girl students are cutting down their academic pursuits for want of hostels in the city, he stressed on the need for ensuring that everyone should get the education of their choice.

Pointing out that the Government has sanctioned 13 student hostels, Harishgowda said that the new Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College on Valmiki road and hostels have been constructed at a cost of Rs.171 crore. The entire country will rest if teachers go to sleep, he remarked, while underlining the role of teachers at all levels in shaping the future of the country.

“Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan,  a great teacher that he was and whose birth anniversary is being celebrated as Teachers Day, was a great scholar, Philosopher, Statesman and a Politician, who went on to become the second President of India from 1962-67. Everyone should follow his ideals to celebrate the day in a most meaningful manner,” he said while reiterating the role of teachers in moulding the future of children and in building the country.

As many as 33 teachers from across Mysuru District were conferred with ‘District- level Best Teacher Award’ and several retired teachers were honoured.

MLCs A.H. Vishwanath and C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, DDPI S.T. Javaregowda, District Government employees Association President Govindaraju and others were present.

Earlier, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa launched a procession of teachers near the old DC office. The procession passed through Vinoba road before reaching  Kalamandira, the venue of the stage programme.

The Minister and other dignitaries offered floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion.

