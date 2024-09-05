‘Who will inaugurate Dasara-2024? CM to take a call’

September 5, 2024

Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that the Chief Minister will decide on the dignitary who will be inaugurating Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara-2024.

Speaking to media persons, following a meeting of various Dasara Sub-Committees at Mysore Palace Board yesterday, he said, a total of 19 Sub-Committees have been formed and discussions have been held about their functioning and responsibilities. However, there is no decision yet on who will inaugurate Dasara and it is the prerogative of the CM to take a call, said Dr. Mahadevappa.

The instructions have been given to fix the errors if any, on the basis of experiences had during the previous years of Dasara and take steps for the betterment of the events, said the Minister.

He also reiterated that, Chief Minister has already announced the grant of Rs. 40 crore to celebrate Dasara in a grand manner.