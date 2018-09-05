‘Teachers have the power to change society’
Mysuru: “Teachers have the most responsible job as they have the power to change the society,” opined Dr. K.S. Ravindranath, Professor, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru and former VC of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru. He was delivering a special lecture on ‘The role and importance of teachers in society,’ organised by Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Centre for Philosophy and Indian Culture, University of Mysore (UoM), at Rani Bahadur auditorium, Manasagangothri, as part of Teachers’ Day celebration this morning.

Dr. Ravindranath further said that Dr. Radhakrishnan showed his respect to teachers by celebrating his birthday as Teachers’ Day and added that when former President Dr. Abdul Kalam was asked what he would do after retiring as the President of the country, he simply said that he would go back to his teaching profession because of his love for teaching.

KSOU: Teachers’ Day was also celebrated at KSOU premises. Speaking after inaugurating, former MLC Prof. K. Narahari said the country has to be re-built which is possible only by the teachers. KSOU VC Prof. D. Shivalingaiah was honoured for getting recognition to KSOU from UGC.

September 5, 2018

