Teaching, non-teaching staff of unaided schools to get Rs.5,000 each soon
News

July 3, 2021

Bengaluru: The State Government has released Rs.103.47 crore towards payment of a special package of Rs. 5,000 each for teachers and non-teaching staff of all the unaided Primary and High Schools who are facing crisis in the current lockdown due to Corona.

An order to this effect has been issued by S.R.S. Nathan, Government Under Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Education, here yesterday. Accordingly, 1,72,945 teachers and 34,000 non-teaching staff working in the unaided Primary and High Schools will receive the special package of Rs. 5,000 each. This money had been released under Sahaya-RTE account head meant for the non-Government Primary Schools. Before making payment, officials must ensure regarding linking of bank account of beneficiaries with Aadhaar number. Monthly statement of expenditure must be stored in new digital support system software.

