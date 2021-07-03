Rtn. Ravindra Bhat to take over as District Governor on July 7

July 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Rtn. A.R. Ravindra Bhat of Rotary Central Mysore will take charge as District Governor of Rotary International (RI) District 3181at a programme to take place at Hotel Pai Vista on B.N. road at 4 pm on July 7.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Rtn. Ravindra Bhat said that the annual Rotary Year begins on July 1 and ends on June 3o the following year.

Noting that this year Rotary will carry out activities with the theme ‘Serve to Change Lives’, he said that Rotary will join hands with Forest Department for ending man-animal conflicts and promoting afforestation.

Highlighting the service activities over the years, Ravindra Bhat said that they will launch more blood donation camps setting a target of 250 blood units collection. Noting that Rotary also plans to distribute books to thousands of students, he said that they have proposed to start many initiatives such as Positive Health, Literacy Programmes, Road Traffic Awareness, Blood Donation, Health check-up camps and the like.

Rotarians C.S. Ravishankar, R. Venkatesh, S. Vasudevan, Vivek and others were present.